Neptune Beach police investigating armed robbery involving armored truck

    NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving an armored truck.

    NBPD tweeted that the robbery to a Loomis armored truck happened at Bank of America at 301 3rd Street.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area and will provide a suspect description as soon as it becomes available.

