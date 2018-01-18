Neptune Beach police investigating armed robbery involving armored truck

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving an armored truck.
NBPD tweeted that the robbery to a Loomis armored truck happened at Bank of America at 301 3rd Street.
NBPD working an armed robbery to a Loomis armored truck at the Bank of America @ 301 3rd St. Please avoid area. Will update suspect description when we have it.— Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) January 18, 2018
Police are asking the public to avoid the area and will provide a suspect description as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}