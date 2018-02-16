0 New app that duplicates keys draws security concern

We have locks and deadbolts on our homes to keep our families and property safe inside but new technology could rob you of both with the click of a smartphone's camera.

It's called the KeyMe app.

With just a few prompts, you can make a duplicate of a home, office or even a car key within seconds.

Imagine a set of keys inside a women's purse. A criminal would only need a few minutes with those keys.

All you have to do is take the key off the chain, put it against a white sheet of paper and take a clear picture of both sides of the key.

Six dollars and a few days later, an exact duplicate arrives in the mail.

KeyMe app CEO Greg Marsh said he's selling convenience and insists it's not at the cost of your security.

“We've made millions of keys and we've never had an issue over crime,” Marsh told Action News Jax.

Locksmith Tony Demino has reservations about this, and not just because it's a threat to his livelihood.

“It doesn't make a whole of sense to put that kind of personal information out on the internet,” Demino said.

“I would be concerned about it if you're giving information out--your personal information-- putting it out there for anybody that has access to that,” Demino added.

KeyMe said it has layers of security that locksmiths don't. The app won't make a duplicate without a name, address and credit card, but there's nothing more the company does to ensure that person has permission to copy a key.

“For every key that we make, we have a level of accountability that hasn't been possible. (It) includes transaction paper trail, (and) biometrics makes us massively more secure,” Marsh said.

Technology is now at the point that security experts said you need to think about treating your keys just like your wallet--hidden or locked away and out of strangers’ hands.



