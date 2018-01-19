New England, Jacksonville businesses make 'whiskey wagers' on Jags-Patriots AFC Championship game

The "Whiskey Wagers" are flying back and forth between distilleries in New England and Northeast Florida ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship matchup between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It all started with Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, challenging the St. Augustine Distillery Company to a whiskey wager on Facebook. The stakes: The losing distillery has to send the winning distillery a case of its whiskey AND wear the winning team's gear while they're open for all their guests to see.
The St. Augustine Distillery then accepted that wager in a Facebook video, with a few "Duuvvalll" cheers thrown in at the end.
Then, Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits doubled down on the bet and challenged Manifest Distilling of Jacksonville and offered to throw in some lobsters with the help of Lobsters New England.
Manifest Distilling accepted the challenge and also pulled in Intuition Ale Works and Bold Bean Coffee Roasters, who, at the end of the Facebook video (see full video below), challenged the George Howell Coffee Company in Acton, Mass., to take part in the wager. No word yet on if George Howell accepted the challenge:
