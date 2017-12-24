Newborn abandoned at Marion County rest area

Marion County authorities are seeking more information after deputies found an abandoned newborn at a rest area.
At 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Marion County deputies responded to the rest stop at 11400 SW Southbound I-75 in reference to a newborn boy who had been abandoned.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the infant was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Detectives are seeking information on the abandonment of newborn baby and are asking anyone with any information about the case to call detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP. You can also submit informational tips at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.
For Crime Stoppers, reference 17-145 in your tip.
