No arrests 1 month after Jacksonville murder of young parents, their child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly one month later after a triple murder that claimed the life of a toddler and her young parents, a Jacksonville family is still hoping for answers in.

It has been four weeks since 11-month-old Arielle Trotter and her parents, Ariyan Johnson and Quasean Trotter, were found dead in a home on India Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hasn’t announced any arrests.

Family members are hoping this doesn’t become a cold case. “It’s just really hard on our family every day,” said Mario Peterson, Arielle’s great-grandfather by marriage.

Nearly a month since a triple murder claimed the life of a toddler & her young parents, & still no arrests & few answers from investigators. The family’s plea to the community is on @ActionNewsJax at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/xYGDSIq9xw — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 9, 2018

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said Dec. 12 firefighters had to force their way into the home, where they found the three bodies.

The family's Christmas tree had caught fire and burned.

Action News Jax sources said the 11-month-old died of smoke inhalation, while her parents were shot to death.

Peterson's message is simple. He asks the community to bring any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, straight to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

“What if this tragedy would have occurred to your family?” Peterson said. “And we’re seeing this happening to new people’s families and we’re all asking the same thing: Please come forward and help us because we all want closure in our life.”

“No one wants to go through the pain of losing a loved one. It’s the most tragic thing to ever feel,” Peterson said.



