Nocatee families say they're being targeted by thieves

Residents are tired of thieves targeting their Nocatee neighborhood.
Rick Baer put up security cameras around his home on Kenmore Avenue specifically to try and deter thieves.
“So we’ve been robbed twice and I know that this street has been broken into twice as well,” Baer said.
Baer said there’s a reason why he thinks his neighborhood keeps getting hit.
“We’re so close to the freeway over here that it’s easy to come off here and get in our neighborhood, steal stuff and get back out real quick,” he said.
According to the reports, the thieves went from home to home looking in cars, trying to steal credit cards, clothing and sports equipment.
The reports state that a resident captured two men on camera. Action News Jax went to that home, but no one was there at the time.
The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to get that surveillance video.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}