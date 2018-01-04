Northeast Florida law enforcement stress the importance of Florida's 'Move Over Law'

0

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a picture of a cruiser that was smashed into by another driver on Interstate 295 near Commonwealth Avenue:

JSO said the cruiser had its lights on and was in the emergency lane of an exit ramp.

The officer and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Local officers say this is a good warning to others to move over for officers and other vehicles on the side of the roadways.

Drive careful! JSO was sitting on I-295 NB at the Commonwealth Ave exit sitting in the emergency lane with lights activated to remind drivers to slow down due to ice. A driver traveling struck the CSO vehicle in the rear. Luckily, both drivers only sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/23gTDTYxSq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 4, 2018

“That can be anything from a police vehicle, a fire truck, an ambulance, a tow truck, the garbage truck,” St. Augustine Beach Police Commander Thomas Ashlock said.

Ashlock said this month is Move Over Law Awareness Month. Driver Steve Danner said he knows just how important the law is.

“Oh I always move over. Sometimes it’s a little tough based on if both lanes of traffic are busy but you try to space yourself,” Danner said.

If you see an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road, you need to move over. If you can't, you'll have to slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit.

Officers say if the speed limit is 20, slow down to 5 miles per hour.

Ashlock believes the law has been working, but there’s still more education that needs to be done.

“In 2017, last year, we had 212 (crashes) in all of Florida. That’s down from 2016 when there were 444,” Ashlock said.

Danner said it’s a simple law to follow that keeps people safe.

“They’re the ones out there working all the emergencies every day and they don’t need the risk of being hit,” Danner said.

