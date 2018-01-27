Northeast Florida school districts take steps to combat flu

Schools are often ground zero for the spread of the flu and schools tell us they’re preparing for it.
In St. Johns County, the school district said on Monday, teachers and custodians will disinfect classrooms and common areas.
The district said it has sent packets to parents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health containing information about hand-washing and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth when sick and staying home.
In Duval County, the school district said, it offered free flu vaccines to teachers and students.
Action News Jax spoke to one parent who had some advice to the schools.
“Sending these sick kids home. I would like to see them doing that, and just keeping the classroom clean,” parent Kimberly Brooks said.
School bus drivers in Duval County tell Action News Jax they aren’t required to wipe down buses.
They say they often have to buy their own cleaning supplies and take the initiative themselves.
The district did not return our request for comment about bus-cleaning procedures.
