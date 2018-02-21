  • Oakleaf High School threat: Deputies investigate social media post

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Deputies are investigating after a threat to Oakleaf High School was posted to social media.

    Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the agency was informed of a concerning social media message involving Oakleaf High School Wednesday.

    Parents sent Action News Jax photos of a post that reads:

    "My cousin has a bad disorder and he's planning on shooting Oakleaf Highschool (sic) because he saw the other shootings and plus the students there don't talk to him. He has 0 friends. Student and teachers please stay home and stay safe Thursday February 22. Watch out. #prayingforoakleaf"

    Deputies said the juvenile crimes department and school administrators are investigating.

    A sheriff's office spokesperson said everyone at the school is safe.

