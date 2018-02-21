Oakleaf High School threat: Deputies investigate social media post

Deputies are investigating after a threat to Oakleaf High School was posted to social media.
Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the agency was informed of a concerning social media message involving Oakleaf High School Wednesday.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office tells @ActionNewsJax the school is safe. pic.twitter.com/NQRRYiu00o— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 21, 2018
Parents sent Action News Jax photos of a post that reads:
"My cousin has a bad disorder and he's planning on shooting Oakleaf Highschool (sic) because he saw the other shootings and plus the students there don't talk to him. He has 0 friends. Student and teachers please stay home and stay safe Thursday February 22. Watch out. #prayingforoakleaf"
Clay County deputies investigating after a threat to Oakleaf High School was posted on social media. Parents say several deputies were at the school this morning https://t.co/k0JrjMfGp4 pic.twitter.com/l7al0LDFgW— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 21, 2018
Deputies said the juvenile crimes department and school administrators are investigating.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said everyone at the school is safe.
Oakleaf High School's principal posted this to the school's Facebook page regarding the online threat. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1E6fKlF3OZ— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 21, 2018
Clay Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating online post that mentions Thursday shooting at Oakleaf High School. https://t.co/gVv2iZqkyg— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 21, 2018
