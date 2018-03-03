NASSAU COUNTY: Unidentified body found in Callahan
A 19-year-old Callahan woman was killed and five others were critically hurt when their car veered off I-295 and struck a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol said that Courtney Cox, 19, was killed when her 2017 Chevy Cruze left the roadway at I-295 south near the Pritchard exit.
The crash happened at 11:02 p.m. on Friday.
Five other occupants of the vehicle -- all children -- were badly hurt. The occupants included three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, the FHP said.
All five of the survivors were taken to UF Health. All five are listed in critical condition.
