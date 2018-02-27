Operation Slumber Party: St. Augustine man among 5 arrested in child sex sting

MUGSHOTS: Scroll through the images using the arrows
A St. Augustine man was among five people arrested in Operation Slumber Party in Georgia, police say.
The five people arrested range in age from 23 to 43 years old.
Deputies said the suspects communicated with undercover investigators on social media and traveled from areas around Camden County to meet a child for sex.
Brian Robert Gleason, 42, drove from St. Augustine, deputies said. He's charged with criminal attempt of enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
Kenneth James Tennison, 23 from Waynesville, Georgia, is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Deputies said Travis Lamar Nicholson, 34 of Mississippi, was staying at a local motel when he was arrested. He is charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of methamphetamine.
Arvy Wesley Peters Jr., 43 of Brunswick, is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Deputies said Kevin Chad Hardy, 32 of Columbus, Georgia, was visiting relatives in Brunswick. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony of child molestation.
In some cases, the suspects sent obscene or lewd content to who they believed were children and asked them to take nude or pornographic images, according to the sheriff's office.
Additional charges and arrests are possible, deputies said.
