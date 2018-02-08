0 Orange Park nurse has license restricted for stealing morphine from patients

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A former nurse accused of stealing morphine from patients for personal use had her license restricted.

Rosalind Chapman worked as a registered nurse at Orange Park Medical Center up until her arrest in December 2017.

On Feb. 1, the state surgeon general ordered the emergency restriction of Chapman’s nursing license.

The eight-page disciplinary report said Chapman posed an "immediate, serious danger to the health, welfare, and safety of the public."

An investigation began after staff noticed Chapman had a higher deviation of narcotic withdrawals than her nursing counterparts.

Chapman had to use her fingerprint and a user identification number that is assigned to her in order to remove medication from the machine.

According to the report, Chapman admitted to deputies and OPMC management that she stole nine vials of morphine from patients for personal use.

The hospital told Action News Jax that all patients received the appropriate medications.

The report also said a deputy found a vial of urine in the waistband of Chapman's scrubs. She told deputies she kept it there “in case she needed to undergo a drug screening.”

Chapman was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance.

Orange Park Medical Center released the following statement:

"The safety and wellbeing of our patients is our primary concern, and we have systems in place to carefully monitor and track medication utilization. If an irregularity occurs, we immediately respond, investigate and, if warranted, remove the individual from patient care responsibilities and contact law enforcement."

