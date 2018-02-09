Orange Park woman accused of sex with friend's 17-year-old boy

STORY: 'Ask Gary’ chiropractor arrested on DUI charge in Florida
An Orange Park woman is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old multiple times in 2017, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.
Katie Burnell, 34, is charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors after a warrant was issued Thursday.
According to the arrest warrant, deputies responded to the house of the victim after a complaint from his mother. A deputy spoke with the teen, who said he had sex with Burnell last September.
The victim, the 17-year-old, explained to deputies Burnell asked him to rub her shoulders and the incident escalated into sex on Burnell's couch, according to the report.
Deputies also questioned Burnell about a possible sexual encounter with the victim's 15-year-old brother.
