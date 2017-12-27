Ordinance would steer trucks onto designated routes to ease Jacksonville congestion

0

In an attempt to help ease congestion, preserve roadways and ensure public safety, a proposed ordinance would create 52 truck routes and 10 alternate routes across the city of Jacksonville.

Truckers would be required to stay on the designated routes and on state roads.

Trucker Pete Poto has heard of this in other cities. He says he has a trucker GPS that alerts him to which roads he can drive on.

“Basically, it will give you the directions for you when you’re coming up to a road that’s restricted,” Poto said.

The ordinance says one purpose for the designated truck routes would be to protect neighborhoods from excess truck traffic.

“I can see how that can be good in some instances. There’s no need for them to be in neighborhood areas,” driver Adam Antikiewics said.

But some drivers wonder if these designated routes will create more congestion.

“If you limit them all to specific roads you’ll bottle up those roads,” said Antikiewics.

The proposal says any trucker who violates the rules could face a $100 dollar fine.

The ordinance will be heard by the Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee at its next meeting on Jan. 2.



