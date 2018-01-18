  • Overnight fire damages Jacksonville apartments during hard freeze warning

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the Club at Town Center early Thursday morning. 

    JFRD says the fire was caused by a fireplace at the complex that damaged that unit and the one above.

    One person was displaced by the fire, who was helped by the Red Cross, but no one was injured. 

