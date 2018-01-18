Overnight fire damages Jacksonville apartments during hard freeze warning

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the Club at Town Center early Thursday morning.
JFRD says the fire was caused by a fireplace at the complex that damaged that unit and the one above.
One person was displaced by the fire, who was helped by the Red Cross, but no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
Everyone was able to make it out okay of a Southside apartment complex fire. Why the cold temperatures are to blame, at 5 on @ActionNewsJax. https://t.co/QWkrrEz0dT— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 18, 2018
