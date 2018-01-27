0 Man dies in overnight fire in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene of a deadly fire in the Riverside neighborhood early Friday morning.

JFRD said that Red Cross was requested for four adults and one child.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was on scene and alerted media outlets of a death at the same address of the fire.

JSO said during a briefing, that JFRD suppressed the fire and found a white male deceased in the pantry area of the kitchen when they searched the premises.

On Friday night, JSO identified the man who died as 37-year-old Larry Nelson Bradshaw II.

A tenant told me the fire started on the top floor. You can see some of the smoke damage from the outside. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JMxOfuJ1QT — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

JFRD was told by a neighbor in 649A that there was a fire in 649B -- Bradshaw's apartment. That neighbor was able to open the door, however, due to smoke and fire, he closed the door and started waking up other residents at 647 and 651 Copeland Street.

JSO said it appears the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment near the pantry, and spread rapidly.

"It looks like the fire started rapidly and the smoke made it so he was unable to escape from the apartment," said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with JSO.

A woman who lives at the apartment which caught fire just came back to check on her belongings. She said the fire started above her unit. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

She said she's lived there for 10 years. She said the man who died was a "very good person." @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

JSO said they are working with the Fire Marshal to determine the exact cause of death.

JFRD said damage to the apartment is mostly from smoke, and the incident is still under investigation.

The fire investigator on scene says families will eventually be able to return to their homes. He said there's structure damage and no power. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

"It sounded like they were trying to get people out. When I looked outside, about five or six fire engines showed up," said Natalie Phillips, a neighbor who said the sounds of screams woke her up. "It smelled like a bonfire. I didn't see flames but there was smoke coming from the corner of the apartment complex."

After 7 hours, JSO took down the police tape at the scene of a fatal fire in Riverside. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

At this point, JSO says there's no indication that this fire was anything more than accidental. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

JSO says several families live inside this apartment building. The Red Cross is helping 5 people, including a child, who were displaced. JSO says some people did not take the help offered from Red Cross. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

During an overhaul search of the apartment building, a man was found dead inside the pantry area of the kitchen. That's where they believe the fire started. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

JSO says someone who lives inside the apartment building woke up to the smell of smoke around 2 a.m. and called 911. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

JSO says a man was found dead in an apartment fire in Riverside. Cause of fire remains under investigation. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

Crews are responding to an apartment structure fire at the 600 block of Copeland Street...E5 is on scene advising smoke showing. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 26, 2018

State Fire Marshal is now on scene. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

At this time, it's unclear how that person died. I'll be asking JSO when they hold a briefing. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

I asked the officer if it was normal to have crime scene tape up at a fire. Her response: “if there’s a crime scene.” Moments later JSO alerts the media they are investigating an undetermined death here on Copeland St. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/17AzXFE0hr — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

The Red Cross was requested to help the 5 people in an overnight apartment fire. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 26, 2018

Crews advise the apartments are all clear of occupants and command advises that the situation is now under control — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 26, 2018

Red Cross has been requested for 4 adults and one child — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 26, 2018

