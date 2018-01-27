  • Man dies in overnight fire in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood

    By: Action News Jax

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene of a deadly fire in the Riverside neighborhood early Friday morning.

    JFRD said that Red Cross was requested for four adults and one child. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was on scene and alerted media outlets of a death at the same address of the fire. 

    JSO said during a briefing, that JFRD suppressed the fire and found a white male deceased in the pantry area of the kitchen when they searched the premises.

    On Friday night, JSO identified the man who died as 37-year-old Larry Nelson Bradshaw II.

    JFRD was told by a neighbor in 649A that there was a fire in 649B -- Bradshaw's apartment. That neighbor was able to open the door, however, due to smoke and fire, he closed the door and started waking up other residents at 647 and 651 Copeland Street.

    JSO said it appears the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment near the pantry, and spread rapidly. 

    "It looks like the fire started rapidly and the smoke made it so he was unable to escape from the apartment," said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with JSO. 

    JSO said they are working with the Fire Marshal to determine the exact cause of death.

    JFRD said damage to the apartment is mostly from smoke, and the incident is still under investigation.

    "It sounded like they were trying to get people out. When I looked outside, about five or six fire engines showed up," said Natalie Phillips, a neighbor who said the sounds of screams woke her up. "It smelled like a bonfire. I didn't see flames but there was smoke coming from the corner of the apartment complex."

