Update: 2 hurt after plane crash lands in Palatka

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Two people are hurt after a plane crash landed in Putnam County on Tuesday.

    Putnam County Fire Chief Paul Flateau says first responders were called to reports of a small plane crash off Reid Street at approximately 2:35 p.m.

    Passengers Larry Putt, 70, and Jan Edwards, 66, were already en route to the hospital when fire rescue got to the scene, Flateau said.

    Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the single engine aircraft may have lost power before going down while approaching Palatka Airport.

    FHP said the sea plane hit a home, tree and power line before landing.

    Both people on the plane had minor injuries and were taken to Putnam Medical Center, according to FHP.

