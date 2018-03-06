0 Update: 2 hurt after plane crash lands in Palatka

Two people are hurt after a plane crash landed in Putnam County on Tuesday.

Putnam County Fire Chief Paul Flateau says first responders were called to reports of a small plane crash off Reid Street at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Passengers Larry Putt, 70, and Jan Edwards, 66, were already en route to the hospital when fire rescue got to the scene, Flateau said.

Breaking: 2 people have minor injuries, single engine plane crash in Palatka. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jAoQzmlb8h — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) March 6, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the single engine aircraft may have lost power before going down while approaching Palatka Airport.

FHP said the sea plane hit a home, tree and power line before landing.

Both people on the plane had minor injuries and were taken to Putnam Medical Center, according to FHP.

Breaking: FHP says aircraft possibly lost power. Two people on board, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2nd Palatka crash in two weeks. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lVhuirFcbQ — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) March 6, 2018

Putnam Plane Crash: Single engine aircraft down on approach to airport. Aircraft possibly lost power. Two occupants on board, Minor/moderate injury. Both at hospital now. Nothing life-threatening. — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) March 6, 2018

