  Palatka police asking for public's help to locate missing, endangered man

    The Palatka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

    Lance Cohens was last seen leaving his home in Palatka on Dec. 17 and is considered to be a missing/endangered adult, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

    Cohens is described as 6'5", 312 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with any information on Cohens is asked to call 386-329-0800 or Crime Stoppers. 

