Palm Coast man accused of trying to electrocute pregnant wife, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast man faces charges of attempted aggravated battery and grand theft after authorities say he rigged a door in order to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Scott Wilson, 32, Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, after they issued an arrest warrant for him.

On Dec. 26, deputies responded to 110 White Hall Drive in Palm Coast to conduct a security check after the homeowner reported suspicious statements made by his son-in-law, who told a child in the home not to touch the front door.

Deputies said the front door appeared to be barricaded and noted burn marks near the door handle. A deputy kicked the door, which caused a large spark, authorities added.

After a thorough investigation, deputies said Wilson rigged the door in an attempt to cause great bodily harm to his estranged wife.

Deputies also reported that Wilson stole a firearm belonging to his father-in-law fr om the house.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm.



He is being held on $150,000 bond and will be extradited to the Flagler County Detention Facility to face charges.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully, this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.

