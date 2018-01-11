Paralyzed dog gets surgery in Jacksonville that could help her walk again

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Paralyzed and abandoned, Dorie was almost euthanized.

When the Chow Chow was brought into a Baton Rouge shelter as a stray, she was unable to move her back legs.

“She was actually scheduled to be put down the day that I called,” said Chow Chow Rescue Society President Tracey Sparagis. “I saw her face and I just, I had to try.”

Pilots N Paws flew Dorie to Jacksonville for free so Sparagis’ Chow Chow Rescue Society could get the pup the surgery she needed.

Dorie’s surgeon at North Florida Neurology, Dr. Robert Rushing, made a 3-D printed model of the dog’s vertebrae.

“A normal vertebrae would look like this, where we’re all connected. It’s a big bony tunnel. But then as we scan through where her fracture is at, we’ve got one, two, three fractures that are going through that area,” Rushing said.

Rushing said the spinal fracture was likely caused by a traumatic injury. He said it’s possible Dorie was hit by a car.

With the help of donors across the world, Sparagis raised more than $10,000 for Dorie’s surgery and the rehab to come.

Two days after surgery, Thursday morning was the first time doctors have found evidence that Dorie is able to feel her back toes.

Rushing said acupuncture and a water treadmill could be used to help rehabilitate Dorie.

It’s still unclear whether Dorie will be able to walk someday, but one thing is for sure.

“She’s not going to have to worry about ever being a stray again,” Sparagis said.

Dorie has several potential adoption homes lined up already. Sparagis wants to make sure whoever adopts her can afford the future medical care she may need before handing her over.

For more information on how you can help Dorie, visit her YouCaring page.

