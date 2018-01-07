People reportedly trapped in Orange Park apartment fire

0

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Dozens of first responders are at the scene of an apartment fire in Orange Park Saturday night.

There are reports that people are trapped inside the apartments.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported the fire at King Tree apartments on Kingsley Avenue.

JFRD said it's pulling rescue units out of the building and has deemed it unsafe. JFRD said much of the building's roof has collapsed.

Snapchat videos show firefighters battling the powerful flames | UPDATES: https://t.co/we9ajOgJa2 https://t.co/7LRm0YtQSJ — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 7, 2018

Residents who were leaving the apartment told Action News Jax an officer knocked on their door and urged them to evacuate immediately.

Some of the residents who escaped the fire went to the Orange Park Medical Center for shelter.

🔺The American Red Cross has been requested. Thank you to those who have offered your help, we will continue to relay your information to the ARC in case they need further assistance. — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 7, 2018

No injuries as of now on Kingsley ....thorough search hasn’t been completed of all units involved because of building safety...much of the roof has collapsed — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 7, 2018

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire and Rescue are also at the scene.

#BREAKING: Dozens of first responders are on scene at this apartment fire in Orange Park. They are blocking off Blanding Blvd near Orange Park Medical Center. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oASv5w4Iyi — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 7, 2018

The Sheriff's Office said it has closed off Kingsley Avenue from Orange Park High School to Bellair Boulevard.

Apartment structure fire....reported people trapped inside with heavy fire showing in Clay county on Kingsley Ave....R52 on scene — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 6, 2018

A Second alarm has been called by JFRD units — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 6, 2018

Command is pulling units out of the building… The building is deemed unsafe to fight fire in — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 6, 2018

#BREAKING: We're on our way to the scene. Two ladder trucks have passed us on our way. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/xly62f3fDh — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 6, 2018

STRUCTURE FIRE: Viewers are sending in pictures of crews working to put out this massive structure fire. @ActionNewsJax We're working to get close to get more information. pic.twitter.com/zAvE7Ie7gA — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 7, 2018

CLOSED/EVACUATED AREA: Our agency is assisting Clay County Fire and Rescue due to a large fire at the Kings Tree Apartments, located at 1800 Kingsley Avenue.



At this time the sheriff’s office has closed off Kingsley Avenue, from Orange Park High School down to Bellair Blvd... pic.twitter.com/F3926dkorl — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 6, 2018

As a precautionary measure, residents of this area have been evacuated. Please be patient if in the area. #CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 6, 2018

We hear the noise that alerts firefighters that their oxygen tanks are running low. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/mY4RKgM833 — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 7, 2018

