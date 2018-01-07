  • People reportedly trapped in Orange Park apartment fire

    ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Dozens of first responders are at the scene of an apartment fire in Orange Park Saturday night. 

    There are reports that people are trapped inside the apartments.

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported the fire at King Tree apartments on Kingsley Avenue. 

    JFRD said it's pulling rescue units out of the building and has deemed it unsafe. JFRD said much of the building's roof has collapsed. 

    Residents who were leaving the apartment told Action News Jax an officer knocked on their door and urged them to evacuate immediately. 

    Some of the residents who escaped the fire went to the Orange Park Medical Center for shelter.  

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire and Rescue are also at the scene.

    The Sheriff's Office said it has closed off Kingsley Avenue from Orange Park High School to Bellair Boulevard.

