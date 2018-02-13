0 Jacksonville police: Baby falls out of SUV, hit by truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old boy was struck by a truck after falling out of an SUV.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to Arlington and Lillian roads after someone was hit by a car.

JSO said the boy has head and internal injuries. The truck that ran over him stopped and the driver is cooperating, JSO said.

Crews are responding to Arlington rd and Lillian Rd for an Auto vs pedestrian....R27 has called a trauma alert on scene — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 12, 2018

This is the scene at Lillian Road and Arlington Road where someone was hit by a car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nFBgrF9AV6 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 12, 2018

Police said a Chevy Tahoe was turning right onto Arlington Road when the left rear door opened and the 1-year-old fell out.

"She (the driver) had 4 kids with her," said JSO Sgt. Donald Washingon. "Her 4-yr-old daughter was in the front seat. She had her two nephews and her son in the back seat."

A Chevy Silverado traveling behind the Tahoe ran over the 1-year-old, police said.

Several people tell us it appears a toddler was taken to the hospital @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/w9ja9lEVJs — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 12, 2018

The baby, who was not in a car seat, was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the mother claims the child was wearing a seat belt.

The child was among four children in the SUV without car seats.

"At this time, we don’t know how he got out," Washington said. "But it’s been said that he’s been known to open the back door."

JSO says 1-year-old was among 4 children in an SUV without car seats. He fell out of be SUV and was hit by a truck @ActionNewsJax — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 12, 2018

JUST IN: #JSO says a 1 year-old fell out of a vehicle & was then hit by another vehicle in Arlington. That child is now at the hospital. MORE DETAILS from @brittneyANjax LIVE ON CBS47 AT 530 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/zpLUwbl0Kx — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 12, 2018

