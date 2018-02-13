  • Jacksonville police: Baby falls out of SUV, hit by truck

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old boy was struck by a truck after falling out of an SUV.

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to Arlington and Lillian roads after someone was hit by a car.

    JSO said the boy has head and internal injuries. The truck that ran over him stopped and the driver is cooperating, JSO said.

    Police said a Chevy Tahoe was turning right onto Arlington Road when the left rear door opened and the 1-year-old fell out.

    "She (the driver) had 4 kids with her," said JSO Sgt. Donald Washingon. "Her 4-yr-old daughter was in the front seat. She had her two nephews and her son in the back seat." 

    A Chevy Silverado traveling behind the Tahoe ran over the 1-year-old, police said.

    The baby, who was not in a car seat, was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the mother claims the child was wearing a seat belt.

    The child was among four children in the SUV without car seats.

    "At this time, we don’t know how he got out," Washington said. "But it’s been said that he’s been known to open the back door."

