  • Person killed in house fire in Jacksonville

    Updated:

    One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon house fire in Arlington. 

    Crews at the home on Gilmore Heights Road North extinguished the fire quickly, but found someone dead inside. Nearly 10 police cars could be seen blocking access to the neighborhood. 

    Action News Jax spoke with a man who ran to the home after realizing something was wrong. He said someone kicked in the front door and the smoke was very thick.

    A neighbor told Action News Jax says an elderly man and his wife live at the home. He said the man made it out of the home and was taken to the hospital.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories