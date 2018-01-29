Person shot in leg in St. Augustine; people reportedly target practice shooting nearby

Deputies are investigating after an adult was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon, and several people on a nearby property were reportedly target practice shooting.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5300 block of Choctaw Street, near County Roads 208 and 13A.
They found the victim, who was taken to Flagler Hospital and is now stable, deputies said.
Deputies found that several houses in the area were also struck by gunfire.
The people reportedly target shooting nearby are cooperating with detectives on the investigation.
Charges are pending additional investigation, SJSO said.
