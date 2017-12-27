Pets displaced after Jacksonville Townhouse apartment fire

0

Some Jacksonville Townhouse apartment residents tells us they want answers about where their pets are after a fire.

Residents tell me they were not allowed to return after the fire to retrieve their pets.

One woman, Julia Wester, says she was told by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that her cat, Jolie, was likely sent to the Jacksonville Humane Society.

But when we called the Humane Society, they told us no Townhouse pets were sent there.

I talked to Julia again and showed her the Property management company’s email. She says she they still haven’t given her answers. https://t.co/dFItDPgwGn — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 27, 2017

We emailed the complex to ask what they did with the animals.

In a statement, they said, “If a resident has an animal that they have not yet inquired about, they are welcome to call management for assistance.”

But Julia tells us she’s called management multiple times.

She explained what happened when she went to pick up the cat.

She said, “We couldn’t get back in to even get our clothes. I’m going to start crying if I keep talking about it.”

During the fire cleanup, inspectors found asbestos in the units, which can also cause the aggressive cancer mesothelioma in pets.



