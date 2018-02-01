0 Pharmacist: It's important to use the correct resources to treat the flu

Pouring out the right medication is key to ensuring the community stays healthy.

Pharmacist Jeff Brooks at Smart Pharmacy said when germs don’t respond to the drugs designed to kill them, they can be a threat to our society.

“In 2017, there might be a bug that a patient could take something and it would cure them. In 2018, it may not work for them based upon the resistance in the community,” Brooks said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investing millions of dollars to protect Americans against antibiotic resistance. The maps of Florida and Georgia provided on the CDC website show the amount of money the government spends on preventive programs.

“The research is very expensive because it takes a lot of long hours, there is a lot of labs, and different studies involved. You have to look at it over time,” Brooks said.

For Florida, more than $1.3 million is spent on a resistant fungus that can cause deadly infections. Georgia is one of 10 sites for the emerging infections programs and was allocated about $6.5 million for their preventive and research departments.

Brooks said if you’re being treated for the flu, make sure you’re not getting an antibiotic because that medication won’t help you feel better.

“The flu is a viral infection, the cold is usually viral. There are a lot of things that are viral that can be mistaken for bacterial,” Brooks said.

He said if you’re taking the wrong drug, it could have an unintended effect.

“When patients are taking these antibiotics for viral infections it creates resistance,” Brooks said.

Georgia now has its first child flu death this season; a coroner confirmed the death of a 15-year-old girl. In Florida, three children have died so far this flu season.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.