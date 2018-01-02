'Please stay off the road: 'Jacksonville mayor urges safety amid upcoming wintry weather

0

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny is urging people to stay off the road Wednesday after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory.

In a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Jacksonville, Curry ordered the closures for city government offices Wednesday for nonessential employees.

All government offices in the City of Jacksonville will be closed tomorrow due to impending weather conditions, including possible ice and snow. #JAX #Jacksonville #JSO pic.twitter.com/GX7rh4IwRQ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 2, 2018

Starting at about 4 a.m., Curry said there could be severe weather and a lot of moisture that could create ice on the roads and bridges throughout the city. The mayor encouraged people to stay off the roads, particularly during high traffic time in the morning.

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Florida Counties. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible in Advisory/Warning areas. Use extra caution when traveling as roads may be slick - especially on bridges/overpasses. — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) January 2, 2018

"The Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and your public

Works Department here in Jacksonville are prepared and ready with situations that might occur," Curry said. "But again, this is not something that we experience on a regular basis so we're asking people to please stay off the roads if you can."

Curry said there is also a possibility of snow in the local area.

He said weather conditions are expected to clear by Thursday. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said bus schedules will continue its normal schedule on Wednesday. Curry said he will advise people if that changes.

NEW: Winter Storm Warning for the areas in pink -- Winter Weather Advisory in Purple. Includes inland Duval county. Making forecast total graphics now. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/H0zYviSYsj — Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) January 2, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office advised drivers to reduce speed and make sure your lights are on and pump the brakes if you're approaching a slick spot in the road. JSO also advised people to stay at home if they have the option.

