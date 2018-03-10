0 Police: 3 people killed in crashes within hours in Jacksonville

Officials investigated three deadly crashes within hours of each other in the Jacksonville area this weekend.

Troopers were called to the first crash on A1A at Library Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 77-year-old Jeffrey Rudell died after he was hit while running across the road at a crosswalk.

Troopers said he ran into the path of a 2013 Audi A4, which stopped after hitting him.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to Townsend Road near Blanding Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday after a woman walked into the roadway and was hit.

#DuvalTrafficTruths



Overnight: TWO traffic fatalities in #Duval.



- Pedestrian struck by vehicle/walked into roadway.

-Driver of vehicle/driving too fast/lost control/struck a pole.



31 people lost their lives in traffic fatalities in Duval so far in the first 68 days of 2018. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 10, 2018

Police said a third person was killed a few hours later after losing control of a car and hitting a pole on Mackinaw Street.

“I heard like a car was speeding, next thing I know I hear a thump,” Reanae Brown said.

She said she was watching TV when she heard the car hit a pole next to her house.

“I thought maybe the car was going to come into my bedroom,” she said.

She said she called 911 and ran outside to see if anyone was hurt.

Another neighbor said the road was blocked for hours after the deadly crash took out a power pole.

Neighbors said it’s not clear if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash.

According to JSO, 31 people have been killed in traffic crashes in Duval County in the first 68 days of 2018.

JSO said 164 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2017.

“Somebody lost their life in a split second,” neighbor Tamara Harrell said. “You’re not promised the next day.”

#DuvalTrafficTruths - 36,488 traffic crashes in 2017 in Jacksonville. 164 of those were FATAL. Whether you walk, bike, or drive, you need to obey the laws of the road. REMEMBER: Safety doesn’t happen by accident. 🏍🚗🚶🏽‍♀️🚲 pic.twitter.com/ub9p4M7TRZ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 6, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.