Police: Body found on side of I-295 in Jacksonville

    Officers are investigating after a body was found on the side of I-295 in Jacksonville Monday.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms the person's body was found near the woods on I-295 just before the Collins Road exit.

    Detectives tell Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner that they're not sure how the person died.

    Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. JSO has requested road rangers to assist with traffic.

    Action News Jax is working to learn if foul play is suspected in the person's death.

