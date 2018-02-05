Police: Body found on side of I-295 in Jacksonville

Officers are investigating after a body was found on the side of I-295 in Jacksonville Monday.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms the person's body was found near the woods on I-295 just before the Collins Road exit.
Heads up drivers! Police activity on 295 SB just before Collins Rd. exit. Police have crime scene tape up along the wood line. A detective is on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/8iGwHxPzgT— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 5, 2018
Detectives tell Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner that they're not sure how the person died.
Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. JSO has requested road rangers to assist with traffic.
Action News Jax is working to learn if foul play is suspected in the person's death.
I’m working to speak with the officers on scene. Detectives are looking at something right where the woods begin. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LjYFHHDMkg— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 5, 2018
Confirmed with officers on scene that a body was found along the interstate. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 5, 2018
Officers say they expect to be out here for awhile investigating. They’ve requested Road Rangers to assist with traffic. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 5, 2018
The body is right where the woods begin. The officer said they’re not sure how the person died or how they got there. Homicide detectives are investigating. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 5, 2018
