0 Police find 2 pressure cookers after Jacksonville IKEA evacuation

Police seized two pressure cookers and a jar of honey after a Jacksonville IKEA was evacuated Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a call from IKEA management at 2:50 p.m. about a bomb threat at the store on Gate Parkway, a spokesperson said.

JSO officers found a suspicious package in the parking lot. The entire store was evacuated and JSO's bomb squad responded.

Most of the customers inside the store at the time left in their personal cars.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority provided buses for about 100 employees and customers who were not able to leave.

All lanes west of Gate Parkway from I-295 were closed as JSO investigated.

Officers say the suspicious package was a garbage bag containing two pressure cookers. A clear jar of honey was also seized, according to the JSO incident report.

Officers are working to determine if the bomb threat and suspicious package are related.

Families tell me @IKEAUSA employees did an “excellent job at getting children out of the store quickly.” @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Xi3N1oGwMb — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

#JSO is moving every farther back from @IKEAUSA. Many people are getting on a bus so they’re moved to a safer area. pic.twitter.com/OS36jRgRi8 — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

TRAFFIC UPDATE:- All lanes of Gate Pkwy are closed near 7801 Gate Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/2la7cHBE20 — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

It appears some customers are stuck out here along with @IKEAUSA employees. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dmj51mt1Bt — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

Dozens of employees are sitting on the grass outside of @IKEAUSA. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/13MxjdmsQo — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

