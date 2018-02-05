  • Police find 2 pressure cookers after Jacksonville IKEA evacuation

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Police seized two pressure cookers and a jar of honey after a Jacksonville IKEA was evacuated Saturday.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a call from IKEA management at 2:50 p.m. about a bomb threat at the store on Gate Parkway, a spokesperson said.

    JSO officers found a suspicious package in the parking lot. The entire store was evacuated and JSO's bomb squad responded.

    Most of the customers inside the store at the time left in their personal cars. 

    The Jacksonville Transportation Authority provided buses for about 100 employees and customers who were not able to leave.

    All lanes west of Gate Parkway from I-295 were closed as JSO investigated.

    Officers say the suspicious package was a garbage bag containing two pressure cookers. A clear jar of honey was also seized, according to the JSO incident report.

    Officers are working to determine if the bomb threat and suspicious package are related.

