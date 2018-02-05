Police investigate deadly shooting at hotel near St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville police are working to find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting Sunday night at an extended-stay hotel.
Police were called out to Extended Stay America on Skinner Lake Drive, which is near the St. Johns Town Center.
Officers said they found someone shot and killed inside a room.
Investigators are canvassing the hotel for people who may have seen the shooting. Police have not released whether the victim was a man or woman.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.
The investigation is ongoing.
#Jacksonville officers say they are canvassing the hotel for people who may have seen the shooting. Not saying if it’s a man or woman who was killed @ActionNewsJax— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 5, 2018
#JSO is working a person shot at Extended Stay America located at 10010 Skinner Lake Drive. Call police is you have any information on this shooting.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 5, 2018
