Police investigate death after man's body found in Brunswick marina

Brunswick police are investigating a death after a man's body was found in the water at a local marina.
Police said Friday that the body was located in the water at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown, authorities said. Law enforcement depart said the agency will provide an update with more information later.
