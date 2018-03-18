  • Police investigate Durkeeville shooting after man fatally shot in car

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the Durkeeville neighborhood on Sunday. 

    Police said someone shot the 28-year-old man while he was in the driver’s side of a car in the area of West Ninth and Prospect streets.

    So far, there are no persons of interest, police said. 

    Friends and family who were at the scene told Action News Jax the man shot was Dominique Lloyd.   

    A JSO crime map search shows it’s not the first time someone was shot in the area. The map shows another murder within a half mile radius of the West Ninth shooting in the past six months.

     Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. 

