0 Police investigate Durkeeville shooting after man fatally shot in car

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the Durkeeville neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said someone shot the 28-year-old man while he was in the driver’s side of a car in the area of West Ninth and Prospect streets.

So far, there are no persons of interest, police said.

Friends and family who were at the scene told Action News Jax the man shot was Dominique Lloyd.

Lloyd’s mother told me he does not have any children and she is devastated. She says he’s a great man and did not deserve this. @ActionNewsJax — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) March 18, 2018

Neighbors confirmed to me this is the victim Dominique Lloyd. They say he lived by himself and was a kind, popular person in the community. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/BKEGtr9Izx — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) March 18, 2018

A JSO crime map search shows it’s not the first time someone was shot in the area. The map shows another murder within a half mile radius of the West Ninth shooting in the past six months.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

I found the front of Lloyd’s house where someone shot him on a google search. Neighbors confirmed to me this is it and say they watched the investigation here all morning. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/mepeWHtwNv — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) March 18, 2018

