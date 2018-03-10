  • Police investigate shooting in downtown Jacksonville

    Updated:

    TOP STORY: Aircraft crashes near boat ramp in Jacksonville

    A person has been taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. 

    Police sent out an alert at 2:54 p.m. about a report of a shooting in the area of 100 W. Adams St. 

    The owner of the W A Knight building told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan he heard a female tenant was shot. 

    Action News Jax asked for more information at the scene, but police have not released any other information as investigations are still early. 

