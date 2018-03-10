Police investigate shooting in downtown Jacksonville

TOP STORY: Aircraft crashes near boat ramp in Jacksonville
A person has been taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Police sent out an alert at 2:54 p.m. about a report of a shooting in the area of 100 W. Adams St.
The owner of the W A Knight building told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan he heard a female tenant was shot.
Owner tells me there are 12 units in the building. He came to see what was going on after someone called and said cops were outside @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/P8q9pPfKDc— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 10, 2018
Action News Jax asked for more information at the scene, but police have not released any other information as investigations are still early.
#JSO investigating a shooting in downtown #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Yhiwq0tTCT— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 10, 2018
#JSO not releasing many details about the police activity in downtown #Jacksonville. Sergeant says someone was taken to the hospital after report of a shooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/a9IeYHIcFM— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 10, 2018
