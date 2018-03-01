Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on I-295.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of I-295 north near the Normandy Boulevard exit.
The injured motorist was shot in the back and is expected to survive. The motorist was able to pull off the highway and alert authorities.
JSO is searching for the suspect, who was driving a newer-model gray or silver Cadillac.
Investigators said they didn't know what prompted the disagreement between the suspect and victim. The suspect fired one shot, and officers are not calling it a road rage incident.
ALERT- POLICE ACTIVITY 295 NB ramp to Normandy Blvd...ramp is CLOSED...traffic will have to exit I 10 come back SB on 295 to exit at Normandy @ActionNewsJax #firstalerttraffic pic.twitter.com/Nb1UOtF1If— First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) March 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}