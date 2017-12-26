Police: Jacksonville missing 16-year-old who left with man possibly endangered

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing and possibly endangered 16-year-old female.
On Dec. 24 at about 11:00 p.m., Elizabeth Marie Rivas-Cordona was seen leaving out of the back door of her residence in the 1400 block of Lostara Avenue West with Julian Salazar-Zavala, 29, without permission, police said.
Police report that the circumstances surrounding the teenager's disappearance are suspicious.
The two are believed to be in Salazar-Zavala’s maroon 1999 Ford F-250 bearing Florida tag DSM1M, officials report.
MISSING TEEN: Jacksonville 16-year-old who left with man possibly endangered, police say | Details: https://t.co/rRRPljDvVg pic.twitter.com/PHuSZnsiiJ— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) December 26, 2017
Rivas-Cordona is described as being 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Guns & Roses T-Shirt and Ripped Blue Jeans
Anyone who has any information in regards to the location of the victim or suspect or has seen the listed vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email the department at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
