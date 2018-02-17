0 Police: Man sought for throwing concrete through driver's window on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a man they say threw a piece of concrete through a semitrailer driver’s windshield as he drove on I-10 this week.

Action News Jax spoke with that truck driver, who believes he and other truck drivers are being targeted.

John Parker said Wednesday he was driving Westbound on I-10, just west of Cassat Avenue.

Parker said he saw a man on the side of the interstate pass up 20 or 30 cars before throwing the piece of concrete straight toward his truck.

“He just reared back as far as he could like this and he slung it,” Parker said.

Parker told Action News Jax the concrete blasted through the windshield, injuring his passenger, but didn’t hit him directly.

He said he planned to go after the man after hearing about other potential victims.

“As the drivers were going by on CB radio, they said they have heard of this happening this week on I-10,” he said.

After another viewer said her father’s car had been hit with a large rock last week on I-295, Action News Jax reached out to law enforcement for more details.

According to Florida Highway Patrol records, four drivers have made reports to the agency about similar incidents in the last year, the most recent in November.

As of Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not returned our records request.



