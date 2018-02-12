Police: Pedestrian struck after in crash in downtown Jacksonville

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
The JSO said officers received a report about that the pedestrian struck at about 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of West State Street and North Newnan Street.
We’re learning this crash involving vehicle vs. pedestrian is now a traffic fatality at E. State St. & N. Newman St. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YlRtBYHuSr— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 12, 2018
Witnesses told police the pedestrian and one other person were fleeing from the area after allegedly stealing beer from the nearby Family Dollar.
Witnesses said the pedestrian then ran into the street before being struck by a vehicle.
Police said the second person involved theft has been arrested.
The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the driver who hit the pedestrian was cooperating with authorities at the scene.
