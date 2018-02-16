Police report reveals new details about Starbucks burglaries in St. Johns County

Two Starbucks in St. Johns County appear to have been burglarized by professionals.
New police reports indicate thousands of dollars were stolen from locked safes.
Action News Jax told you earlier this week the stores on county road 210 and state road 16 were both hit Monday night.
Police say the burglars broke the deadbolt on the store’s double doors.
According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, in both robberies, which took place hours apart, burglars broke deadbolts, ripped surveillance cameras out of the ceiling, drilled holes into the safes and poured a cleaning solution all over the place to cover their tracks.
The 210 location suffered $7,000 worth of damage and lost $4,200 in cash.
Harrison Hallman works at the dry cleaner next door to the Starbucks on 210 and said being near 95 could be the problem.
“It’s just get it and hop on 95 like it never happened,” Hallman said.
In December, two Starbucks along I- 75 in Manatee County were ransacked. Last October, two other stores in Tampa were robbed off the same manner they were in our area.
There is no surveillance video from nearby businesses. One witness saw was a silver van.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
