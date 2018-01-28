Man shot in back during robbery in Jacksonville's Holiday Hill neighborhood, police say

A man is in the hospital after someone shot him inn the back during a Saturday night robbery, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Officers received a call at 8:55 p.m. about reports of a robbery at Riverview Apartments on Caravan Trail.
Police said a man was shot in the back and the suspect had fled the scene.
The man is expected to survive injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
