Police respond to undetermined death, shooting in North Jacksonville

Jacksonville police are investigating an undetermined death in North Jacksonville Sunday.
The incident happened in the 10400 block of Monaco Drive. Police are expected to provide an update in a briefing later this afternoon. Police said a shooting was involved in this incident.
We just arrived to this breaking news scene on Monaco Drive. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IjirKFmOwL— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 14, 2018
Very active scene at Monaco Drive. It appears family members were trying to run towards this truck before #JSO yelled at them to get back. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RwQwdlIrYm— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 14, 2018
Reported undetermined death at 10400 Monaco Dr., per #JSO. @ActionNewsJax— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 14, 2018
#JSO Homicide Unit is working a person shot in the 10415 Monaco Drive. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 14, 2018
