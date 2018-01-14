  • Police respond to undetermined death, shooting in North Jacksonville

    Jacksonville police are investigating an undetermined death in North Jacksonville Sunday.

    The incident happened in the 10400 block of Monaco Drive. Police are expected to provide an update in a briefing later this afternoon. Police said a shooting was involved in this incident.

