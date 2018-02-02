Police find missing 6-year-old in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:
We are glad to report that Ciree Williams has been located safe! https://t.co/rtGwellBdn— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 2, 2018
Original story
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jacksonville police are asking the public to help search for a missing child on Friday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a Tweet with a photo of and details on missing 6-year-old Ciree Wallace.
#MISSING - Ciree Wallace, 6 years old 4’2, 50-70lbs, Brown eyes, Black hair. More info forthcoming. Call 911 if you know the whereabouts of this child. #FindCiree pic.twitter.com/VFcnbfjPlA— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 2, 2018
Police say the child is 4 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 50-70 pounds.
On Friday at 10:03 a.m., police responded to S. Fairwood Lane in the McDuff and Plymouth area in reference to a missing child, the Sheriff's Office said.
Police reported the child stayed home from school Friday. The mother went to check on the child in his bedroom and Ciree was gone. The mother told authorities the child was last seen in his room around 8 a.m.
