0 Missing Jacksonville elderly couple found safe, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE at 9:43 p.m.: An elderly Jacksonville couple that had been reported missing have been found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

#JSO is glad to announce the Davis' have been located safe. Thanks to an alert citizen who spotted their vehicle on the southside of town and called @JSOPIO . Thanks to all for the RTs and helping in disseminating this information. https://t.co/FzryqsKwD2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 4, 2018

Original story

Police are trying to find a married elderly couple who were last seen leaving their home Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, Patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Pettiford Drive for reports of a missing married couple.

Police said the couple, 82-year-old Raymond E. and 78-year-old Gwendolyn Davis, left their residence around 2 p.m. on Friday. The couple was planning on going to church, but never arrived.

#JSO searching for missing elderly couple - Raymond and Gwendolyn Davis. They should be driving a 2016 Brown Infiniti SUV with Florida Tag 794 0GS. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call @JSOPIO at 904-630-0500 pic.twitter.com/YQJU6ojYg6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 3, 2018

When the couple didn't arrive at the church, church members went to check on them at their home on Saturday. Police said the church members discovered the couple weren't home and appeared to not have been there since yesterday.

Police said people tried to contact the couple on their cellphone, but no one answered.

Police, however, were able to track the cell phone location to possibly in the Daytona area Saturday morning.

The couple suffer from Dementia-related issues, police said.

The couple should be driving a 2016 Brown Infiniti SUV with Florida Tag 7940GS.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of the couple or their vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

