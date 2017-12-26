Police search for Sandalwood house fire and robbery suspect

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right now, police officers are looking for the man they say robbed a Sandalwood family and set their house on fire.

Many neighbors woke up Christmas morning to huge flames and smoke pouring out of a home on Kabroon Court.

“It was massive, massive amount of smoke,” said neighbor Denitra Jay.

“Their whole front door was just dripping flames, crazy, everything up in smoke,” said another neighbor Terrance Jay.

Police said an armed man, who was spotted on surveillance video, broke into the home, set it on fire, and took off in the homeowner’s car.

“People are so heartless,” Denitra Jay said.

The family living there, and got out OK. Firefighters saved the two cats inside, giving them oxygen. For hours, Kabroon Court was blocked off, as police officers and detectives collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

Monday night, police say the Red Cross stepped in to help the family who lost their home.

“I’m pretty sure they didn’t get their gifts, didn’t get to enjoy their Christmas,” Imari Jay said.

Police are looking for a silver 2015 Mazda 3, a four-door with a Florida tag number HYW-P32. And it may have a dragonfly ornament hanging from the rear-view mirror.





