0 Police search for woman involved in Westside bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman whom they believe robbed a bank on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded to a call about 11:37 a.m. of a robbery at Regions Bank at 4297 Roosevelt Boulevard, Sheriff's Office said.

A white woman, likely in her early 20s, approached a teller at the bank and demanded money from the employee. The teller then gave the woman an unknown amount of money.

Police said the woman had her hand in her pocket while she demanded the money. Investigators have yet to determine whether the woman had a gun. The woman left the bank and likely walked east from it, police added.

Investigators said the woman is described as being 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Police said she was wearing a yellow hoodie and a blue baseball cap. The woman was also wearing gold-rimmed sunglasses with brown frames.

Investigators are working to acquire surveillance video from bank security.

