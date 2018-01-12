Police searching for men involved in burglaries in several Jacksonville neighborhoods

Police are still looking for men who they believe are involved in a string of burglaries in the Ramona, Marsh Landing and Ortega neighborhoods.
The men showed up on a doorstep in a white hoodie and ski mask as they peered inside one home.
Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson to ask what homeowners should avoid being victims of crimes of opportunity by closing their blinds, locking their doors and not leaving valuables in plain view.
We spoke to one homeowner in the Ramona neighborhood and showed her the surveillance video.
“You think you’re in a peaceful neighborhood, but then you see something like that and it changes everything. It makes me think really hard about letting my kids be out here now,” Heather Walizer said.
Law enforcement tells us they believe the men have been involved in 7 stolen vehicles, 9 vehicle burglaries and two home burglaries in the areas.
