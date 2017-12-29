Police searching for murder suspect considered 'dangerous'

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted murder suspect who police say is armed.
According to a media release on Friday, Lejuan Marquise Hall, 22, has an active warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lejuan Marquise Hall is described as feet 10 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.
JSO officials said that during the crime, Hall was said to have shot the victim before to fleeing the scene. Police say he is armed and considered dangerous.
Anyone who has any information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email the department at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}