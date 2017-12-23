Ponte Vedra woman to give gifts to family of Paris Byrd

0

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - This year makes 13 years that Ginamarie Anthony has been collecting gifts for families in need in Ponte Vedra.

It’s called a “birthday party for Jesus,” where people can drop off gifts at her home, and she then gives the gifts to those who might be struggling.

There was a specific family that was weighing on Anthony’s heart this year: the family of Paris Byrd. The 13-year-old had collapsed at Murray Middle and later died from an enlarged heart.

“The biggest thing is the sweet Ms. Lowe with the beautiful little Paris and her five children. I couldn’t imagine losing a child, let alone at Christmas,” Anthony said.

She said she leaves this blanket out and people can come and drop off gifts here, then she delivers them to the families.

“I’ll be going over probably tomorrow and bring her everything,” Anthony said.

She said the blanket will stay out until tomorrow night and hopes more people can help by dropping off more gifts.

If you would like to donate to Ginamarie’s cause, call her at 904-616-7341.



