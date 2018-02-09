Portuguese Man O' War spotted on St. Augustine Beach

St. Augustine police are advising beachgoers to watch out for a special ocean creature.
Man O' Wars, the jellyfish-like animal, have been spotted on the beach, officials with the St. Augustine Beach Police Department said Friday.
Photos: Man O' War sightings on Jacksonville beaches
The balloon-shaped animals are blue, violet or pink in color and rise up to 6 inches above the waterline, police added.
Man O' Wars have long tentacle strands that reach up to 30 to 100 feet long.
The animal, police say, is rarely deadly to beachgoers, but a sting from one can cause welts on exposed skin.
Be careful, beachgoers! Portuguese Man O' War were spotted on St. Augustine Beach | https://t.co/ienO67WpNi pic.twitter.com/ARs1Uc9EZa— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}