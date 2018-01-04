  • Potential for black ice causing concern for Southeast Georgia drivers

    By: Danielle Avitable , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A fire pit is the only thing keeping Nancy Williams and her family warm as the temperatures continued to drop in Camden County on Wednesday night.

    “The lights are out, no power, no heat and it’s a little chilly,” Williams said. 

    She lost power Wednesday morning, along with thousands of other Georgia Power customers. 

    “We probably would have had some things in place. It’s not like the hurricane, you know, you get a warning,” Williams said. 

    With power outages across Camden County on Wednesday evening, many were forced to get a hotel for the night. 

    “They have no cable, but we have electricity, so it’s warm in there, so we’re good,” homeowner Chris Muldoon said. 

    Freezing rain and sleet weighed down power lines in the area, even snapping branches off trees.

    Michael Winberry said he brought his kids to play outside, but didn’t expect to find ice. 

    “Not this much at all, but we are going to have fun with it,” Winberry said. 

    People in Ware County saw more than just icicles. Close to three inches of snow was falling for most of the morning. 

    “Very out of the ordinary. Snow doesn’t stick here,” driver Crystal Gilham said. 

    Now the main concern heading into early Thursday morning hours is black ice.

    “It’s too dangerous, I trusted myself a little more than other drivers from South Georgia. They’re not used to it,” driver Adrian Worth said. 

