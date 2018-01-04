Potential for black ice causing concern for Southeast Georgia drivers

0

A fire pit is the only thing keeping Nancy Williams and her family warm as the temperatures continued to drop in Camden County on Wednesday night.

“The lights are out, no power, no heat and it’s a little chilly,” Williams said.

Just drove into Georgia and this sign is greeting us on the highway. I’m headed to Kingsland where thousands are without power #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PHrZFdbwro — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

She lost power Wednesday morning, along with thousands of other Georgia Power customers.

“We probably would have had some things in place. It’s not like the hurricane, you know, you get a warning,” Williams said.

We are at a park in Kingsland and ice covers the ground @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/PQuwwMueRF — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

With power outages across Camden County on Wednesday evening, many were forced to get a hotel for the night.

“They have no cable, but we have electricity, so it’s warm in there, so we’re good,” homeowner Chris Muldoon said.

Freezing rain and sleet weighed down power lines in the area, even snapping branches off trees.

Several limbs broke off from the freezing rain and icicles weighing them down @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/6cJlksIXXj — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

Michael Winberry said he brought his kids to play outside, but didn’t expect to find ice.

“Not this much at all, but we are going to have fun with it,” Winberry said.

A fence even broke because a limb came crashing down. Ice is all around the fallen limbs @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/E1BSolI9yH — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

People in Ware County saw more than just icicles. Close to three inches of snow was falling for most of the morning.

“Very out of the ordinary. Snow doesn’t stick here,” driver Crystal Gilham said.

These people lost power this morning and heard two generators blow. They said the limbs breaking from the ice sounded like gunshots @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/GQRD7HmCi7 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

Now the main concern heading into early Thursday morning hours is black ice.

“It’s too dangerous, I trusted myself a little more than other drivers from South Georgia. They’re not used to it,” driver Adrian Worth said.

Heading north and can already tell a difference with the icicles in the trees @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/euf8nc335i — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

Going over a bridge in Woodbine, GA. Wow. What a sight with all the frozen branches and trees @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/xTZk1l6hPx — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

The sun is setting over the frozen trees in Georgia @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/Mz6HA7lIJG — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

Bridge has ice all over it. We are on the way to Waycross and temperatures are dropping #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0AMx4WOV2g — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

Had to stop at a gas station and someone built a snowman! He’s the cutest ⛄️ #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FvFN49GPky — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 3, 2018

